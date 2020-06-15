To the editor:
I support Andru Volinsky for governor for many reasons, but the most important one is because Andru is a champion for children.
Andru’s dedication to and commitment for the right of every child to have an adequately funded public education is important to me as a former 10-year board of education member, and as a voter.
Over the years the broken school funding system has adversely affected Berlin students with cuts in many areas including the closing of a building, cuts to staffing, elimination of upper level courses and difficulty keeping up with critical maintenance projects.
Our property taxes are not sustainable and people are faced with the real prospect of losing their homes.
I trust Andru to ensure that every child in Berlin, and all children across the state, will have the same opportunity to succeed."
Martha Laflamme
Berlin
