To the editor:
What beautiful weather we’ve been having lately! So many fun things to do; from elaborate, local, tourist attractions, to something as simple as taking my dog for a walk through town. Oh! Did I say “walk my dog through town?” What a joke! This letter is 12 years in the making, but today, is the day and here’s why.
When our dog was a puppy, we met all expectations to being a “responsible dog owner.” We have a fenced in yard; took him to obedience classes; socialized him; he was always current on all vet visits; he was licensed with the town ... You name it, we did it. He was a great dog and we enjoyed many things with him, except for one: It was not possible to take a leisurely walk down the sidewalk of our own hometown!
Without exaggeration, more times than I can recall, we were literally attacked by random loose dogs. It didn’t matter if we were leash-walking him on Main Street or on a side street. Irresponsible dog owners would allow their dogs to be loose in the yard, or on a walk “off leash.” with no control of them whatsoever.
Seems I would always hear an owner yell to me from afar (while their dog was charging us), “Don’t worry, my dog is friendly.” These dogs were NEVER friendly. The scenario was always the same: dog charged us, sniffed my dog for two seconds and attacked him. This happened so often, we bought acreage in a nearby town so I could walk my dog safely on our own property. We had given up walking him in the town that we live.
Our dog died last October, he was 11.5 years old; two days before he died, he was attacked by two loose dogs while we walked by on a leash. Some things never seem to change.
Now we have a new puppy. Again, we’re being a responsible dog owners. Still have the fenced-in yard; still take the pup to obedience class; socialize him; he’s current on all vet visits; he’s licensed with the town.
And today, 12 years after our other dog was a pup, nothing has changed. As I took him for a walk down the sidewalk, my new dog and I had to go out into Main Street traffic to avoid a charging, loose dog. The scenario remains the same! I cannot tell you how tired I am of this! Perhaps it is because people like me, don’t say anything. Well, I’m done being “quiet.”
Our town has a leash law! This letter is a simple plea to all irresponsible dog owners. Train your dogs; follow the law. Is it too much for me, and others, to ask for the opportunity to (safely) enjoy the simple pleasure of walking our dog, on a nice day, through our hometown?
And speaking of responsibility, when walking your dog, make sure to bring a bag to pick up his waste! No one wants to step in that!
Lynn Tremblay
Gorham
