To the editor:
Dear residents, family, and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We continue with no new positives since our employee on April 12. Current active COVID-19 cases are zero residents and zero employees. We have one employee result pending from this week’s testing before we are able to move into Phase 1. We have one resident who developed a cough today and was rapid tested; the result was negative for COVID-19, and a follow-up PCR is pending at this time.
There has been an incredible amount of guidance updates that came out this week from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CDC, and the state of New Hampshire. We are still reviewing and updating our policy and procedures. Once we have everything reviewed, we will be sending out additional updates to you.
One major change is that we are no longer required to test employees who are vaccinated unless they should develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
It is important for our employees and visitors to know that even though our residents are vaccinated, many of them are severely compromised. While the vaccine will afford them some protection, they are still at significant risk should an unvaccinated employee or visitor unintentionally transmit COVID-19 to them through asymptomatic spread.
If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine and would like more information, please visit vaccines.nh.gov/ or call 211. Currently we have 98.6 percent of our residents vaccinated, and 79.6 percent of employees are vaccinated.
We continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents and employees in partnership with Androscoggin Valley Hospital. We continue with all previously reported infection prevention and control measures in place.
Lynn M. Beede
Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
