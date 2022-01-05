To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have two symptomatic employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 from a known community exposure. These employees do not work directly with the residents. Contact tracing has been completed and testing is in process. There are no residents with COVID-19.
We continue to keep employees out of work for a minimum of 10 days if positive for COVID-19. They are able to return after 10 days as long as their symptoms have improved and they have not had a fever for at least 24 hours without use of medication to lower fever, and they are not immune compromised.
Due to our county transmission rates, all unvaccinated employees are tested twice weekly.
Please report any known or suspected COVID-19 exposure to residents within the last 48 hours, as we will closely monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and test 2 days after the exposure and again 5 to 7 days post-exposure.
If you would like information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please reach out to Connie Croteau, RN, Director of Quality/Infection Preventionist at (603) 752-2343, ext. 2030.
Guests are welcome to use their own personal safety goggles/eye protection/face shields when visiting residents. The facility does have a supply available at the Main Entrance - please place in the designated "Soiled Face Shield Bin" before you leave, it is to the right of the table. Staff clean the face shields in-between use. The facility also provides disposable procedure masks for fully vaccinated/boosted guests; all other guests are required to wear the facility provided N95 masks for best fit. Please continue to maintain a 6-ft distance from others when visiting. If you have questions or would like to speak with a nurse during your visit, please ring the call bell and a nurse will attend you.
We continue with all other previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
Wishing all of you a happy and healthy new year.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
