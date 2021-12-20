To the editor:
Dear residents, family, and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have no active resident cases of COVID-19. We now have a third direct care worker who worked on the 2nd floor who has tested positive for COVID-19, these employees are symptomatic and all appear to be community acquired. Rapid testing was conducted today on all residents and employees with close contact with these individuals and all are negative. We will be doing testing again on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
We continue with all of our previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
