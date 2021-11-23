To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have no active resident cases of COVID-19. We have a second non-direct care worker who tested positive for COVID-19, but that person was asymptomatic. This makes two active cases of non-direct care employees who are positive with COVID-19. Public Health is aware and contact tracing has been completed.
We continue with all of our previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA, Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.