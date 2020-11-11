To the editor:
Dear Residents, Friends, and Family of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have a non-direct care staff member who has reported that they are positive for COVID-19. This person had been quarantined prior to becoming symptomatic due to a known community-based exposure. Their test was through an outside agency, so it is not reflected in CCNH testing numbers, but is reflected in the positive number of cases our residents and staff are facing. The employee takes meals in their office and wears a mask around others at all times. There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19.
We continue to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Please remember, if you travel outside of the New England states, you should quarantine for 14 days. This is per New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Health.
According to the CDC (2020), COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea.
The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. Updates may be found at the following link: cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Lynn M. Beede,
Administrator,
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
