To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of CCNH:
We have no residents or employees who are positive with COVID-19. We have one resident who is on quarantine due to close exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. We are now out of outbreak status and no longer in response testing. We will move back into monthly testing, on Aug. 30, of all unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff, so long as our county transmission rate remain less than 5 percent. If we go above 5 percent in our county, then we will be testing next week and weekly thereafter, until our county transmission rates lower again.
Both floors can now hold group activities for residents, and both are open for scheduled social and compassionate care visits. You are able to bring in your healthy pet for a visit, just make sure you have met the guidelines in the Pet & Therapy Animal policy.
COVID-19 vaccines are available locally through Coos County Family Health Services, and we are now able to receive vaccines directly from our pharmacy for residents and staff. If you are a friend or family member from out of the area, please call 2-1-1 to receive information on where in your local community you can receive your vaccine.
If you have any questions, please feel free to give me a call.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
