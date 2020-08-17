Dear Residents, Friends and Family of Coos County Nursing Home:
All results from the staff and resident COVID-19 testing conducted by the National Guard Mobile Unit on Aug. 4, are negative.
There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19.
Our next facility testing dates are scheduled on Aug. 18 and 28, and Sept. 7. Per the Long-Term Care Facility Testing Center, they are aware that this will bring us beyond the 10-day testing cycle per Department of Public Health guidance, and they advised this is okay and is necessary to bring us into the same testing schedule assigned to other LTC Facilities within our geographical area.
We continue to have zero (0) clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Notification was received this week that our Infection Preventionist, Constance Croteau, RN Director of Quality, was selected as one of the winners in the New Hampshire Sector Partnerships, Healthcare Heroes. “The nominees represented a wide variety of health care roles such as dentists, nurses, physical therapists, social workers, health care interpreters, healthcare educators, nurse’s aides, physician office staff, city health departments, emergency department, just to name more than a few!” There were two winners and three runner ups from six health care regions. Winners will be highlighted in September and our facility will be receiving 25 custom Healthcare Hero masks. We are very proud of Connie and her accomplishments. If you see her around town, please help us in congratulating her on receiving this distinction.
We continue with all of our same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, frequent hand hygiene, and physical distancing of 6 feet. Please remember, if you travel outside of the New England states, you should quarantine for 14 days. This includes visitors as well as staff.
We continue to maintain close contact with the Department of Public Health. We continue to monitor staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 daily and more often if indicated, with protocols in place for our staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed.
The next Family Committee Meeting will be held on Monday, August 17 at 3pm. We will be reviewing the Visitor Policy and would like input from resident families at this meeting. A copy of the policy will be shared with the Resident Council for their input as well. If you experience technical difficulties, please call the facility directly and speak with Candice Santy so she may try to assist you and to alert us of any problems. If you would like to join the CCNH Family Committee Meetings, please reach out to us via email at lynn.beede@cooscountynh.us and we will send you a participant link, you may also call the facility and speak with Candice Santy for more information.
Please continue to be vigilant with wearing a mask when around others not from your immediate household (mask should cover your nose and mouth), perform hand hygiene frequently for at least 20 seconds, and maintain a 6 foot distance from others.
Any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call.
Warm regards,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
