To the editor:
Dear Residents, Family, and Friends of CCNH:
Public Health advised that they recommended we test all residents who may have been exposed to the positive employee in the last 14-days. This is a change from previous 48-hours contact tracing of symptom onset and/or positive test. All rapid (POC) tests were negative. We will complete a second round of testing, lab-based (PCR), on Monday or Tuesday of next week, which will need to be coordinated with the Public Health Lab.
All residents living on the third floor will transition to Compassionate Care Visits, and their group dining/activities will be on hold until the second round of testing is complete. Diane Booth and her team have a plan in place to provide alternative activities for just these situations.
Note: Second floor has received no recommended changes to dining or activities and will continue to schedule Social and/or Compassionate Care Visits as desired by the residents.
If you have any questions regarding visits, please call Cindy at ext. 2016 or Candice Santy at ext. 2017.
We continue with all previously reported infection prevention and control measures. Covid-19 vaccines and boosters are being offered in-house to all residents and staff in partnership with AVH. If residents, their family, or staff have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, please call Connie at ext. 2030. She is very happy to answer any questions you might have!
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
