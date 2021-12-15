To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have no active resident cases of COVID-19. Residents were tested again on Monday, Dec. 13, and results are pending. We now have a second direct care worker who worked on the third floor who has tested positive for COVID-19, both employees are symptomatic and both appear to be community acquired. We are currently waiting for more guidance from Public Health on further testing dates.
We continue with all of our previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
