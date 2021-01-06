To the editor:
In the spirit of the season:
Swirls
As swirls of snow, cloud our horizon
from the certainty of all that lay ahead,
With gratitude, let us remember
precious gifts seen clearly in silence and in peace.
With joy, let us sing, and with blessed dance, let us swirl
to the Music and the Mystery of each new day.
Louise McCosh
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.