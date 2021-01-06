To the editor:

In the spirit of the season:

Swirls

As swirls of snow, cloud our horizon

from the certainty of all that lay ahead,

With gratitude, let us remember

precious gifts seen clearly in silence and in peace.

With joy, let us sing, and with blessed dance, let us swirl

to the Music and the Mystery of each new day.

Louise McCosh

Berlin

