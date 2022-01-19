To the editor:
As the Omicron COVID variant spreads rapidly throughout the nation, New Hampshire is at a distinct disadvantage. Here’s why: In October, giving into a screaming mob of anti-vaxxers, the Executive Council’s Republican majority voted down $27 million in federal funding to get vaccines into more people’s arms.
Gov. Chris Sununu called the vote a reckless disregard of lives.
Nearly 30 days later, the GOP majority changed their minds and voted to accept the money. Now we are suffering the consequences of that delay. Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are the best protection against Omicron. There will be breakthrough infections even with booster protection, but indications are that the booster will cut their severity. For many, it will be a life saver.
Unfortunately, the state did not get its much needed-second “Booster Blitz” until early January. It takes about two weeks after getting the booster for maximum protection, that means the end of January for any semblance of large-scale protections. Omicron by then likely will be trampling across the entire state.
FEMA and other federal agencies already have been called in to help our overstressed health-care workers and systems, now it is about to get worse in part because of the GOP Executive Council’s reckless disregard for lives. The cost in lost lives and money will be great.
Republican Joseph D. Kenney of Wakefield voted against the $27 million, which caused the deadly delay. His District 1 covers a large swath of northern New Hampshire, including Coos County.
Michael Cryans of Hanover has already announced a 2022 run against Kenney. Let’s all join the battle to win back sane policies as we vote out the ideologues like Kenney who are costing New Hampshire lives, money and its general well-being.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
