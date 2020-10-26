To the editor:
Voters of Coos County, I, Leon Rideout, have served proudly as the Coos County Register of Deeds since January 2019.
During that time, we at the Registry have looked at the processes, policies and programs used within the Registry office. Coos County uses the most up-to-date recording and retrieval system available. We have also upgraded the security system protecting the county’s data which protects the documents from ransomware attacks and viruses.
Upgrading the system comes with a cost. To offset this cost a reasonable fee was established for use by commercial accounts to help defray the expense. This nominal fee also keeps the county taxpayers from subsidizing commercial enterprises; many from out-of-state and profiting from the data. While some were unhappy with the new fees, once the program was understood, they quickly saw the benefits and enjoy the ease of use. These fees are extremely important to keep the costs of the registry office off the backs of you, the county taxpayers.
Why is this important, you ask? I have an opponent in the election on Nov. 3. A well educated person but one that has not done the homework necessary to be knowledgeable in the operations of the Registry office. My opponent has suggested the amendment to the RSA 91, “N.H.'s Right to Know Law,” applies to the documents recorded within the Registry of Deeds Office. Unfortunately this RSA does not apply. All our records are open to public for those that want to come into the office and research them.
My opponent has suggested that the records here at the Registry should be offered at no charge to everyone online. With this being the type of change she is promoting, the Registry would lose approximately $80,000 dollars in annual revenue. This loss of revenue would then have to come from the taxpayers of Coos County who are already overburdened with taxes.
My opponent has also mistakenly stated, “The cost of operating the Registry of Deeds is usually covered by fees associated with filing transactions, issuing liens and attachments, and securing copies of past transactions.”
Unfortunately this is not true, which is why the fiscally responsible budgeting that is currently being implemented should continue while protecting our revenue streams. Our function is to record, protect, and preserve the land records of Coos County in the most safe and cost efficient manner possible. Part of keeping the budget balanced is having the elected official working along with the staff in the daily work flow.
My opponent has not stated that she would be working at the Registry everyday, as I have been. This has been customary in the Coos office for decades. I invite my opponent to call the Registry of Deeds office to inquire with the staff about processes and protocols used.
I ask the voters of Coos County to continue the record of success in the Registry office by voting Leon H. Rideout Register of Deeds Nov. 3.
Leon Rideout
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.