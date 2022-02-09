To the editor:
Molly Ball, a Time Magazine journalist, wrote in early 2021 that the recent election was controlled by a “well-funded cabal of powerful people.” Even the highly conservative National Review said that her article was “misleading spin.” But of course FOX News ran with it, and from there it passed eventually to a letter in the Berlin Sun (Jan. 27) repeating her words under the title, “Democrat proposals are bad for the country.”
The letter, from Ted Miller of Gorham, goes on to condemn the 2020 surge in early and absentee voting (wasn’t the cause the pandemic?) and to assert that our schools, corporations, and the Democrat Party are controlled by the well-orchestrated Marxist movement (evil is never well-orchestrated, it is naturally slipshod and chaotic).
But it gets worse. We learn that since the 1970s and '80s “Democrat Marxists” have captured “Congress and the Senate” (is the Senate separate from Congress?). Also seized the White House (including Republicans like Reagan? the Bushes? and Trump?). Mr. Miller goes on: Democrat Marxists are behind the rise in energy prices, the surrender of Afghanistan, the killing of 13 American soldiers, the drone strike that killed 10 civilians, and the influx of illegal immigrants who “pour” into the U.S. and have “stormed” our border importing COVID and, with government assistance, “spread all over our country.”
This last story, about immigrants being spread over our country, I remember it. The late Robert Haynes repeated it on Facebook. I looked into it at the time, and a different and much more accurate version is ready at hand. For logistical reasons, illegal immigrants were transported “laterally” to a number of places in the U.S. along the U.S./Mexico border where they could be deported — group by group — into areas of Mexico where they could be better handled. Mexico had complained of too many deportees arriving in one place. Some children who were parentless were sent to a satisfactory National Guard site in Tennessee, approved for children, but they were still to be returned if possible to their homes outside the U.S. As a group these immigrants were not particularly diseased, by COVID or anything else, and if any requested vaccination during their brief stay such was provided. We could not, ethically or legally, put a needle into their bodies by force. Further, it’s very possible that the virus was actually more a danger to them (from us). Anyway, someone took this information and turned it into the distortion Mr. Miller provides. I would wager, again, FOX News.
Also, I have studied Marxism. As a Christian, I reject its atheism and its materialistic interpretation of history. And neither I nor my political party, the Democrats, are Marxists. This is not 1968 (I remember it well). Yes, there are some pretty silly notions in the liberal mind, especially up here in New England where there is a long tradition, going back to Puritan days, of interfering with other people’s business. Yes, let them leave alone our pronouns, and—particularly important to me — our classrooms. But all that is another discussion. An association of Marxists with Democrats — which Mr. Miller makes about 10 times in his letter — is a textbook example of a kind of name-calling with argumentum ad hominem, a common fallacy among those immature. So easy, it abounds in kindergarten.
So, people of Gorham and Berlin, I ask you, America has always had soapbox oratory. I should be disappointed not to hear the flat-earth people and the grape-cure folk. They add flavor to our cultural potpourri. But this name-calling and mindless use of history? It’s wrong. It’s simplistic. It’s extreme. It’s dangerous. If citizens of New Hampshire believe it, even a little of it, they lessen themselves. I am a history professor, a traditionalist in matters of faith, old with experience and acquainted with sorrow. My heart pleads with you, do your duty, grow your mind, be intelligent. And stop listening to FOX News!
Lawrence Watkins
Berlin
