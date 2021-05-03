To the editor:
N.H. Fish and Game, N.H. Wildlife Heritage Foundation and New England Upland are sponsoring an outdoor woman's day May 15. I'm totally an outdoors woman and don't appreciate women being encouraged to destroy the natural world being violated and killed because of traditions.
Women who kill other beings are perpetuating the cycle of violence that one in five women of all ages undergoes because, as anthropologist Margaret Mead warned, “One of the most dangerous things that can happen to a child is to kill or torture an animal and get away with it.”
We need non-violent coexistence with nature. That's the way we heal.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.