To the editor:
We all know that health care is on the ballot this November, and Granite Staters have a senator who continues to fight for access to quality, affordable health care, not one who works against them.
Corky Messner has campaigned on destroying the ACA and eliminating protections for people living with pre-existing conditions. If Messner gets his way, insurance companies could actively discriminate against the more than half a million Granite Staters living with pre-existing conditions, jacking up premiums or denying coverage. Even worse, he outright denied the existence of pre-existing conditions, dismissing the harsh realities so many of us face every day.
Access to health care cannot be a gamble for Granite Staters, especially during this pandemic.
Messner also supports Trump’s anti-health care Supreme Court justices who will have the opportunity to strike down the ACA a week after Election Day. With no plan to replace the ACA, Donald Trump and Corky Messner are literally playing politics with our lives. This is deadly serious.
This November, we need to return Jeanne Shaheen back to the Senate. She fought hard to save the ACA, and continues to defend it everyday by supporting legislation in Congress that safeguards the protections it provides for people with pre-existing conditions. At the ballot box this November, vote for Jeanne Shaheen because she has shown us time and time again she’ll do whatever it takes to protect our health care.
Kathleen Kelley
Randolph
