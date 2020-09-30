To the editor:
The United States has passed 200,000 lives lost during this pandemic.
Even with our federal delegation working to support New Hampshire, Trump’s mismanagement of the virus has devastated New Hampshire communities, and we need help from the federal government.
When COVID hit our country, Senator Shaheen delivered $1.25 billion in direct state aid to support our hospitals and health-care providers and to help our schools reopen and operate safely. She’s still fighting for a package that brings real relief to Granite Staters, while President Trump and Senate Republicans have been pushing for legislation with zero dollars in state aid for New Hampshire.
Trump and Senate Republicans have spent months playing politics, refusing to work with Democrats on a package that would adequately fund testing, provide resources for schools and health-care providers, and help those still unemployed, but Senator Shaheen has continued fighting to get New Hampshire the resources we urgently need.
Senator Shaheen’s Republican opponent Corky Messner has endorsed the Senate Republicans’ bill that included zero dollars in state aid and zero dollars for hospitals, leaving thousands of Granite Staters behind.
When COVID first hit, Corky Messner called for a package with zero dollars in state aid and is doing the same now. Messner’s proposal would have left New Hampshire out to dry, pushing local cities l into bankruptcy and denying funding to hospitals. Our health care providers continue to struggle, but Messner insists that their needs are “not urgent.” Our towns are facing major budget shortfalls, forcing layoffs and reduction of critical services without help from the federal government.
While Messner supports a package that neglects the thousands of Granite Staters still struggling, Senator Shaheen is fighting for a bipartisan package that will bring meaningful relief to New Hampshire.
Kathleen Kelley
Randolph
