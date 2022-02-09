To the editor:

I want to take a moment to thank our governor for his leadership and commitment to the citizens of New Hampshire.

These past few years have been a trying time for many, which has led many in public office needing to be creative while balancing public health, local economy, people's jobs and so much more.

We can look across the country and see how lucky we truly are to have Gov. Chris Sununu during these times and New Hampshire needs him steering the ship for another term.

Jon Boissonneault

Berlin

