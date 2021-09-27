To the editor:
Donna Godin’s letter (Sept. 21) is so full of disinformation, misinformation and distortions that it is difficult to know where to start. So I would just like to say this to Donna and to your readers: talk radio, Fox commentators and right-wing web sites are not reliable purveyors of information. They exist to capture your eyes and ears for their advertisers. They say outrageous things to get your attention.
For real information on the Pandemic and other medical issues consult your doctor. Listen to health departments and other medical professionals. Your life and the lives of those around you depend on science not entertainers.
Sincerely
John Henne
Shelburne
