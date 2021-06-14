To the editor:
I totally agree with Donald Bisson’s letter. Spectrum is not doing right by us.
After being a loyal subscriber for 10+ years and adding internet last spring (for work reasons), I was extremely surprised my last bill increased by $11. As I had not added any services/channels, I called the 1-800 number and was not happy.
From my conversations with three representatives, I received a promotional discount that no one told me about. I was told the rate I was quoted when I purchased the internet would remain the same. To my surprise I was told that in May 2022 my bill would be increasing by another $11.
From what information I can gather, we don’t have many options as far as cable goes. Evidently Spectrum purchases an area and they are the exclusive operators in that area. Also, when I asked one of the representatives why a new subscriber can pay a third of the amount I pay, I received no answer.
Lately, the service has been less than ideal. I did manage to get an address from a representative for some sort of discount program. Here it is: fcc.gov/broadbandbenefits. Evidently, if you qualify, it could be a savings of $50-$100 per month.
Thank you and good luck to all Spectrum subscribers. Take care and keep smiling.
Jim Couhie
Gorham
