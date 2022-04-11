On the Russian TV today, the host demanded a regime change in the United States to again, help "our partner" Donald Trump become president again. He stated: "It is time for us, for our people, to call on the people of the United States, to change the regime in the U.S. early, and to again, help our partner Trump, to become president."
This proves that not only was Bob Mueller's investigation into Russia helping Trump cheat to become president, but want to have the citizens of the United States, overthrow the duly elected president, Joseph Biden, and install Traitor Trump as president. This statement by the Russian TV host, which is the official Russian TV channel authorized by Vladimir Putin himself, not only helped Trump become president, but wants Biden taken out because it is President Biden who has the guts to stand up to Putin and we all know that Trump does not have the guts to do so, as exhibited many times by him during his "presidency," especially when he spent two hours in a private meeting with Putin in Helsinki, without any advisors, only an interpreter, and then came out and took Putin's side.
Time for all of us to face the unmitigated fact, that Trump and anyone connected to him, anyone who helped plan and execute the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 or takes the side of Putin in his war in Ukraine are compromised by Russia and Putin, spreading his propaganda and all of them must be treated as traitors to the United States and immediately arrested for such.
These people broke their own oaths to abide by the Constitution and defend it against all enemies. Not one of them can be trusted, with any National Security or anything. They have sold out the United States for the sake of power. They have sold out the United States as traitors for Vlad Putin. And it is far past time? These traitors are dealt with.
They should all be arrested and brought to Gitmo and treated as enemy combatants, terrorists and traitors to the United States.
(0) comments
