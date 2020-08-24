To the editor:
This next year, as we go to school, as we keep our communities safe, and as we balance our budgets is going to be hard. It’s going to be hard for our state, it’s going to be hard on Granite State families and small businesses. It’s going to be hard on the North Country.
That’s why this election is so important. Not just at the federal level, but at the state level as well.
As members of the Finance Committee in the House and the Senate, we understand the impact that revenue shortfalls will have on every Granite Stater. But more importantly, we understand that protecting the budget that we fought for and secured is so critical to funding education and other programs designed to protect and support our communities. The budget we secured prioritizes working people and helps rural communities thrive.
We are in serious times that require serious leaders with the experience to craft a budget that benefits working people and working families, not big corporations. We know firsthand what it takes to craft a budget that looks out for working people and our rural communities. That's what it will take to get out of this mess in a way that looks out for working people and all of our communities.
We can move forward and through this crisis by electing leaders who are dedicated to expanding opportunities for everyone, regardless of zip code. New Hampshire needs leaders who they can trust and rely on as we navigate an unprecedented public health crisis and the worst economic recession since the Great Recession. We also need leaders who understand the unique challenges that our rural communities face like access to broadband, good-paying jobs and access to health care, specifically reproductive health care. While COVID-19 is more scarce in our rural communities, they have been hit just as hard by the economic ramifications.
This election is about “whose side are you on”? Working people and families or corporations and those at the top. We know which side we’re on.
State Senator Dan Feltes,
Senate Majority Leaders and Democratic candidate for governor
State Representative Sue Ford,
Chair of the House Finance Committee - Division II and a candidate for State Senate District 1
