To the editor:
Last week, I drove past the Lancaster Road Rail Trail parking lot and was dismayed at the congestion and traffic created by ATVs.
Despite new signage directing riders and trailers to the new Route 16 OHRV parking lot and trail access, trailers filled not only the parking lot, but lined the other side of the road as well. Random ATV riders were directing traffic. It was out of control and dangerous.
The new ATV trailhead and the promises by our select board and Bureau of Trails Chief Chris Gamache to alleviate 80-90 percent of the traffic on Route 2 clearly have fallen short.
We need to shut down the Lancaster Road Trailhead and Corridor 19 already. The broader needs of our town are continuing to be overlooked for the benefit of a single user group. And to what end? We, as taxpayers, are paying the price, tens of thousands of tax dollars, literally.
Recently, the Gorham select board voted unanimously to take $23,000 plus out of the fire truck capital reserve fund to purchase a new 2021 Polaris UTV from Absolute Powersports for snowmobile rescues. No other group we invite to our town requires this kind of taxpayer subsidy. How will we pay for a new fire truck in the future?
No funds have gone to support local businesses that have been hit hard from COVID; no funds yet spent on what taxpayers asked for in our Master Plan. The water and sewer department has lost income directly due to COVID, resulting in higher water/sewer bills for all of us.
I would rather my tax dollars subsidize a public service which benefits every town person equally rather than a private industry which has alienated and divided townspeople. Water and sewers are needs; ATV recreation is discretionary.
The Gorham select board has spent over $100,000 in the interest of ATVs. With the continuing lawsuit, that number is only rising. Money is leaving town coffers to support ATV motorized businesses/users and ZERO IS COMING IN.
Let me be clear. THERE IS NO ATV INCOME LINE IN OUR TOWN BUDGET.
Our selectmen need to stop seeing ATVs as the savior to our economy. Our hotels and restaurants and town existed decades before OHRVSs. OHRV tourism is a burden on our taxpayers. When our town budget has a DIRECT INCOME LINE from ATVs, I will feel differently.
In addition, this July and August alone, there were OVER 200 calls to Gorham dispatch involving ATVs. These are just the calls people had the energy and time to make. Many of these complaints weren’t even addressed as there was not an officer available. This is an incredible burden on our police and on our town residents.
This summer, like every summer, local trailheads were overflowing. Hikers stayed in our hotels, ate in our restaurants and shopped at our local stores. They didn’t disrupt the quality of life in our community, drive people away, divide our community or have 200 plus police calls made on their behalf. They also didn’t spend over $100,000 Gorham tax dollars. We should turn our focus to supporting that economy.
Our selectboard keeps choosing to spend our tax dollars to support a single user group at the expense of the rest of us. I implore our selectboard to put the needs of the community first. Close the Route 2 Trailhead and Corridor 19 to ATVs and restore the quality of life to our neighbors.
Deidre Blair
Gorham
