To the editor:
You know, the phone rings, you get up from your chair and answer it. Sometimes you get just dead air, followed by a hanging up click. Sometimes you get a drug dealer urging you to pick up a free load of drugs. Sometimes it’s the Microsoft scammer trying to talk you into loading malware onto your computer. Sometimes the scammer impersonates the IRS or Social Security or your bank and tries to get your Social Security number.
Should I succeed in my bid for re election this fall, I will introduce a bill to outlaw robocalling.
First I would require the phone companies to tighten up security of the Caller ID system. It is too easily spoofed. Then define robocalling as a crime.
Placing a cold call is robocalling if the caller uses the opportunity to sell stuff, advocate for causes or politicians, or impersonates the IRS, Social Security, your bank or any other institution. Installing and servicing equipment used for robocalling is robocalling. Speaking over the phone or making a recording that is played over the phone is robocalling. Or failure to answer after ringing your phone. And perhaps some other bad conduct that may occur to me over time.
After defining and outlawing robocalling, I would spell out penalties. Was it just up to me, I could get really medieval and go for cruel and unusual punishment. But since I live in 21st century America, penalties would be limited to jail terms of months or a year or two.
Now I understand that law enforcement may have a spot of bother catching robocallers, but you have to outlaw the activity before you can expect law enforcement to deal with it.
David J. Starr
NH State Senator, District 1
Franconia
