Dear SAU 20 Community:
I know from the many calls and emails I have been receiving that everyone would like to know what our schools are planning for a safe reopening this fall and rightly so. As a parent I have concerns and want to make sure that our schools are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Our administrators have been working since the spring to make sure we will be ready for the challenges ahead. That said, due to the rapidly changing landscape we know that finalizing plans prematurely will lead to sharing out misinformation that will need to be retracted and changed. We do know that we will be working within phases based on the current medical environment in our local area (detail of the phases).
The following is a timeline that will allow you to know when you can expect certain information:
July 27-31
• Surveys will be sent out to staff and families regarding concerns and preferences
• Basic plan overviews will be shared with school boards and then made public on our websites
• School committees will be formed to review plans
• Administrator Team will meet to review the state, federal and local recommendations
August 3-7
• School level teams will meet, review plans and determine recommendations
• Zoom information sharing videos with the public and staff on updates
August 10-18
• Plans will go before school boards for approval
• Once approved plans will be made public on school’s websites
August 31- September 4
• All staff will have training regarding the new plan and be prepared for safely opening schools
September 8
• Tentative first day of school (based on school board approval)
I hope that this information is helpful. I know that in these uncertain times the more information you all have the better. I also hope that you all understand that we want to make sure that what we are sharing is accurate and current.
If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me directly.
David Backler, Superintendent SAU 20, sau20.org
Gorham
(603) 466-3632 or david.backler@sau20.org
