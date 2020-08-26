To the editor:
In regard to a letter from Robert Kruszyna ("Bike week brings out the Barbarians," page 4 in Tuesday's Sun):
It's not fair to call us primitive and barbaric. I don't think he realizes how much bikers do for kids and other charities. We are not bad people. I myself have participated in many rides to raise money for breast cancer and the like.
I do realize people get out of hand from time to time, but I have never heard of any shooting, stabbing or rapes at this event.
I know everybody is entitled to his or her opinion but I think Mr. Kruszyna should check the facts before voicing his opinion. Also, from what I saw on WMUR a lot of them were wearing masks and the crowd was small.
Darren Bombard
Gorham
