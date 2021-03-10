To the editor:
When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” wrote Maya Angelou. The Republican House Caucus, led by Speaker Sherm Packard, has shown us exactly who they are.
They voted to:
• Drastically restrict women’s most fundamental rights to medical privacy and bodily self-determination;
• Greatly expand the circumstances in which someone with a gun can subjectively decide who constitutes a “threat” and thus deserves to live or die;
• Preserve their ability to gerrymander districts and “guarantee” election results;
• Downshift yet more costs and burdens to local school districts and property tax payers.
They prohibited legislators from fully representing their constituents by:
• Denying remote access to representatives with underlying, ADA-covered health issues;
• Locking representatives out of the building so that they were unable to cast votes on a critical anti-abortion bill;
• Ignoring multiple attempts by House members to make parliamentary inquiries and/or points of order.
They violated the First Amendment rights of Granite Staters by:
• Pre-emptively shutting off microphones during committee testimony from members of the public when the chair disagreed with the views being presented.
Finally, they still failed to reprimand or discipline two Republican representatives who posted blatantly anti-Semitic and racist materials to their social media accounts.
These are challenging times indeed, especially for our Democratic state representatives who day-in and day-out are forced to deal with a level of disrespect, disregard for established norms and outright hostility far exceeding that of normal partisan sparring. We can’t thank these champions enough for their dedication and fortitude. Voters will remember.
Sincerely,
Claudia Damon and
Louise Spencer
Concord
