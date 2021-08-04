CORRECTION
The engagement picture for Fiona Collins and Craig Eichler left off the name of the father of the groom, Jan Eichler.
The story listing the graduates for Granite State College omitted Miranda Chouniard of Berlin, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
