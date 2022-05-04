Our democracy requires an informed electorate and not intentional, slanderous falsehoods, especially when they come from anonymous sources.
Sen. Maggie Hassan is an independent Democrat who reaches across the aisle to represent New Hampshire. She doesn’t preach, she acts. She delivers results. As a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, she directly supported a bipartisan effort to supply 25 billion dollars for border security including technology, border patrol stations/ports of entry, hiring thousands of border protection agents, drug interdiction, etc.
Other bipartisan efforts include, but are not limited to, passing legislation to end surprise medical billing, implementing new infrastructure (e.g. Roads, bridges, broadband), combating the ongoing opioid epidemic, increasing veterans’ benefits (getting the care they deserve), saving the Affordable Care Act and providing millions of dollars for small businesses and health care. These are real initiatives that are not simply slogans. Her efforts are producing tangible benefits throughout New Hampshire and the North Country.
Our Country is in desperate need for more of us to stand up for bipartisanship. Divisiveness may help particular political parties and candidates in the short-term. We need people like Sen. Hassan with the courage and integrity to act in support of our long-term national interests. This is why I am proud to have Sen. Hasson continue to represent us.
