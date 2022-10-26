To the editor:

We need to elect leaders in New Hampshire like Dana Hilliard who are dedicated to protecting Granite Staters’ reproductive health and rights. Dana Hilliard is running against Joe Kenney for Executive Council. The Executive Council exerts enormous influence over what happens in our state.

