We need to elect leaders in New Hampshire like Dana Hilliard who are dedicated to protecting Granite Staters’ reproductive health and rights. Dana Hilliard is running against Joe Kenney for Executive Council. The Executive Council exerts enormous influence over what happens in our state.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney voted to defund Planned Parenthood’s Family Planning Program four times, ignoring the facts presented by the N.H. Commissioner of Health and Human Services. He also voted to reject federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines in N.H. and now he has halted contracts for a well-respected sex education program that he has voted to support several times in the past. Clearly, Joe Kenney is choosing to ignore history and facts in order to support a partisan ideology that is not in the best interest of his constituents.
In 1978, I worked with Sr. Monique Therriault, from the Christian Life Center, Gaye Anctil, representative from the Catholic school, Pearl Fysh, RN, BHS school nurse and others to introduce a sex education program in Coos schools, including the Catholic school. At that time, the teenage pregnancy rate in Coos was 20 percent. The information provided through this program, as well as access to family planning information and services, significantly reduced the teen pregnancy rate within five years.
We need an Executive Councilor who will work to support the people of District 1, not undermine their access to information and proven public health measures. I urge you to vote for Dana Hilliard for Executive Councilor.
