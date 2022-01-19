To the editor:
Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney’s actions prove that he does not care about protecting or promoting public health in New Hampshire.
In 2021, he twice voted to defund Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center and Lovering Health Center. His vote puts access to birth control, cancer screenings and STI testing and treatment in jeopardy for thousands of Granite Staters. Councilor Kenney said he wants more information from the state about the audit of funds used by N.H. family planning providers. The State Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed by its own audit what family planning providers have said all along: that no N.H. family planning dollars are used for abortion care. What more information does Councilor Kenney need? Why is he ignoring the evidence provided by state officials?
His record against public health goes beyond family planning services. In October 2021, Kenney, along with the four other Republicans on the Council, bowed to anti-vaxxer pressure and rejected $27 million in federal funding that N.H. health officials said was key to boosting the state’s vaccination efforts, thus making New Hampshire the one state in America to reject this funding. He took this vote at a time when his constituents in Coos County had one of the highest rates of COVID infections in the state. The Executive Council eventually accepted the funding after health-care officials across the state raised the alarm.
I urge you to contact Councilor Kenney by phone at (603) 271-3632 or (603) 581-8780 or email joseph.d.kenney@nh.gov. Ask him to put the health and welfare of his constituents ahead of politics. We need an Executive Councilor who will look out for our interests, not pander to a political agenda.
Catherine McDowell
Randolph
