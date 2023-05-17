To the editor:

Imagine confusing a child about their gender. Suppose the innocent child is indoctrinated into believing how he or she should fit into their household, school, community or the world in general. What if people are confusing you and encouraging you to question your gender? Picture your young self feeling persuaded, conditioned and exploited by others. Imagine living in a world where you are taken advantage of and abused.

