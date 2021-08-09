To the editor:
Earlier this week, we were driving in and through Berlin when we agreed that in the face of adversity the city has done a remarkable job with her public spaces.
The parks, roadsides, flower gardens, (both extensive and "pocket") are lovely and a joy to behold. Kudos to the mayor and his dedicated staff.
Brad and Sue Wyman
Dummer
