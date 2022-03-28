I read the paper for Thursday and saw that the council decided to pay the new city manager a package worth $185,000 per year.
To put this in perspective, Berlin has a population of 9,425 in 2020, projected to be 8,490 in 2022. Manchester has a population of 113,216 and the city manager salary there is between $84,759 and $94,824.
Average cost of a home in Berlin in 2018, $74,000 and in 2022, $109,000. For Manchester, 2018, $235,000 and 2022, $354,000. Pretty clear that salaries in Manchester should be higher than in little Berlin. Average median income in Berlin $39,724, for Manchester it’s $77,933.
We all know that our school system gobbles up the most of our tax dollars. The budget is over $20,000,000 this year. Our schools have only 1,116 students, K-12. We pay our superintendent $114,675 per year (2020) and the principal of the high school, $99,942.
Manchester has 13,255 students and the superintendent earns $173,451 per year with principals earning $92,000 to $112,000 per year. A similar school system is White Mountain Regional with 1,057 students. Berlin school students showed 29 percent proficiency in math and 42 percent in reading. White Mountain Regional showed 44 percent proficiency in math and 52 percent in reading.
Here are some more salaries, police chief: $105,490, fire chief: $84,884, public works director: $72,107. The library budget is $211,842 this year. Gotta say, I do not see many folks going in there.
Our streets are the worst you’ll find anywhere. Since we only have a population of 9,425 or less, why do we pay salaries that are similar to those of bigger towns? Something to think about come election time.
