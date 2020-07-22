To the editor:
Start a new movement: Cancel Anger.
Unmet needs and expectations cause anger. No feeling is wrong, but responses often are. While we cannot change another’s person’s feelings or actions, we can take steps to cancel anger.
Years ago, I worked with high school students with behavior disorders. Their physical and emotional problems caused them to act out at times in violent ways.
Here are the steps I employed that our society could use to make our country safer.
Encourage hope
An upset person often feels there is no hope, that life will never improve. But, when someone else uses active listening to work toward a solution with the angry individual, the anger wanes and often turns into hope that life will get better.
Wouldn’t it be great if politicians could hold town meetings and actively listen to both sides?
Meaningful activity
It isn’t possible for a human being to experience anger or depression when his or her mind is engaged in a meaningful activity.
If we all wore masks like people in Japan do, we could curb the coronavirus spread and have much more meaningful activity in our lives.
Discourage negative thoughts
Focusing on positive things prevents the growth of seeds of anger. When students entered my classroom, I kept them thinking positively and never hesitated to call security when I observed even an iota of violence budding.
Our society could apply this strategy in two steps.
One, require reporters to report only verified facts without opinions. If violating this federal law was a felony with prison time, the media would stop feeding society’s anger.
Two, create equally strong penalties that require police to treat everyone with the same respect, regardless of race. Then police presence would deter violent behaviors.
Our society as a whole can cancel anger!
BJ Rae
North Country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.