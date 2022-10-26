It is with a heavy heart, I announce that I will be leaving my home in Gorham to move to a retirement community in Bradenton, Fla., near my son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The decision was a hard one, but in the interests of my health and future well-being, I believed it to be the best decision for me at this period in my life. I am excited that I will be spending more time with many of my family members and will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy life more. But you cannot live in such a beautiful area filled with such special people without feeling much sadness and regret. Over almost 35 years, my wife, Liz, and I built a wonderful life here together. We fell in love with the majestic White Mountains and our new home, with its picturesque setting next to the Peabody River.
After we worked for Gallus & Green for several years, we decided to open our own real estate business, Liz Realty. It was a delight to serve the area and get to know the community better. In time, we began to meet some amazing people through our work. And in time, some of those people became our closest friends. We made our friendships a priority and eventually, these friends became like family to us — we shared Thanksgivings, Fourth of Julys, and countless other holidays together, as well as seeing many of them on almost a weekly basis.
As I take in the natural beauty around me, my wonderful home, and the faces of those I have grown to love over the years, I wonder why I’m leaving. But after some scares with my health, I realized it was time to face the music. Although I look forward to my new life in Florida, I will miss you all so much, and I will be forever grateful for the privilege of knowing you.
