It is with a heavy heart, I announce that I will be leaving my home in Gorham to move to a retirement community in Bradenton, Fla., near my son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The decision was a hard one, but in the interests of my health and future well-being, I believed it to be the best decision for me at this period in my life. I am excited that I will be spending more time with many of my family members and will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy life more. But you cannot live in such a beautiful area filled with such special people without feeling much sadness and regret. Over almost 35 years, my wife, Liz, and I built a wonderful life here together. We fell in love with the majestic White Mountains and our new home, with its picturesque setting next to the Peabody River.

