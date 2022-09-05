To the editor:
This commentary is completely fictional. (But largely accurate)
Mr. Biden, Jack Sprout from the Chicken, Alaska, Daily Fishwrap. My first question to you is this: Does the name Robert Palmer mean anything to you?
No, he was not a professional golfer. He was a singer-songwriter in the seventies. One of my favorite songs of his was Every Kind of People, and one lyric in it is right up your alley, a softball for you; it's goes like this: "there is no profit in deceit, honest men know that revenge does not taste sweet." Joe, are you an honest man?
Yes? One lenghty review of your nearly 50 years in politics show otherwise. Would you allow me to go through the long list? You're above that? Okay, I'll take that as an avoidance of the truth.
We move on to question your claim of decency and honesty. Are you the Big Guy? Yes, yes, I know, you are the President. But more than that, are you the one your son refers to you as The Big Guy in his dubious overseas business dealings? No? So, the ten percent that was regularly deposited in many of your offshore accounts was not from Hunter? Oh, sure, yup, of course, a Russian plant. God, I wish you were under oath. Back to Hunter and his infamous laptop from hell. Care to comment on the sordid details found on it? Oh, okay, again with the Russia hoax. I get it, you and your fellow comrades sure like to point the finger at Vladimir huh, despite the proof that what was found on that laptop was real, that nearly every news outlet across America now admits it is very authentic. Still on the Russian bandwagon, Joe? Oh, right, now it's all right wing propaganda. Sure it is Big Guy. But meanwhile, your son carries on free as a yellow canary while 107 January 6th protestors sit in prison, many without so much as a hearing, and have for a year and a half. Doesn't that strike you as unfair? Apples and oranges you say?
Moving on; word on the street is that a fence is going to be built around one of your homes and that a large portion of it will be paid for by American taxpayers. Seems odd to me. Care to elaborate? Your family's safety? Fine. I can understand that. But two things; it's your home so why not pay for it yourself, surely you have a half mil sitting around and secondly, what about the safety of your fellow Americans as millions of illegals pour across the southern border, many with evil intent, as your administration doles out all those freebies at great expense, again paid by the taxpayers who had no say in the matter. Your response, please. Eventually you'll straighten it all out? By completing the wall? Before or after these upcoming mid-terms?
Your determination to eradicate fossil fuels will most likely put many of us in the poor house, heated by burning anything we can get our hands on to put in the pot-bellied stove. Older folks on fixed incomes will be found frozen stiff in their beds. Their dilemma? Eat or heat. Ever think about any of that? Goverment assistance? Oh, sure, right. Our government will come to our rescue when it put many of us in this position in the first place. Undeniable hypocracy as its ugliest. Speaking of government assistance, why are you pouring billions upon billions to Ukraine? Yes, Ukrainians are suffering and dying, that's true. But so are many Americans right here under your Pinocchio nose suffering and dying. We're a giving country, you say? Yes, yes we are. Just not to our own under your radical left policies.
One last thing before we end this charade: polls show that nearly three quarters of Americans feel you are exhibiting signs of dementia. I certainly believe you are. Care to comment? Joe, Joe, where are you going? Wait. Wait. That door you are attempting to open is the ladies restroom!
Alan Peabody
Shelburne
