BERLIN — A decade ago, the ultra-extreme Free State Project voted to move 20,000 libertarians to a new state, with the stated purpose to take over state government and dismantle it. They chose New Hampshire as their target and have been actively moving here and running for office.

The Free State Project seeks to create a libertarian dystopia, void of public infrastructure and common laws, and to use their numbers to dramatically alter the New Hampshire that we know.

