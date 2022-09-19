BERLIN — A decade ago, the ultra-extreme Free State Project voted to move 20,000 libertarians to a new state, with the stated purpose to take over state government and dismantle it. They chose New Hampshire as their target and have been actively moving here and running for office.
The Free State Project seeks to create a libertarian dystopia, void of public infrastructure and common laws, and to use their numbers to dramatically alter the New Hampshire that we know.
The Free State Project even intends to secede from the union once it meets its initial goals. Their first secession vote, an initial dry run, was held this past legislative session, gaining an alarming number of votes. The bigger one is coming.
Free Staters and their allies have taken control of leadership in the state legislature. These extremists, seriously out of touch with Granite State values, have:
• Attacked public education with a reckless, unregulated voucher scheme that will raise our property taxes. An analysis of the impact by Reaching Higher New Hampshire, a Concord-based non-profit, found that Berlin will suffer the highest property tax increase of any school district as a result of this diversion of local taxes to support private and religious charter schools. Moreover, these schools will be accountable to no one as to how they spend our taxpayer dollars. Free Staters call this “Education Freedom.”
• Hijacked the state budget to force an abortion ban at 24 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, and the GOP District 1 state senate candidate will work to roll back to a total ban if elected. She instituted prayer at Littleton Selectmen’s meetings, inviting a Southern Baptist minister to kick it off just one month after announcing her state senate candidacy, leaving little doubt that she would work to tear down the wall between church and state as a legislator.
• Fostered doubts about the integrity of elections, calling upon municipalities to institute “hand counts” of ballots which will be susceptible to bullying and court battles to obstruct the count whenever their candidates appear to be losing. All this despite the N.H. AG’s exhaustive investigations finding an inconsequential amount of voter fraud over the last several elections — only 23 incidents among 800,000 voters.
• Frustrated common sense attempts to protect public health during COVID-19, along with women’s access to reproductive services and cancer screening, while underfunding state agencies in an attempt to disable them.
• Hounded educators out of their chosen profession with their “Divisive Concepts” law, sanctioning them for any attempt to teach black racial history or LGBT tolerance. They even promoted a bill that would have censored the teaching of Berlin’s political history from the 1930s which gave birth to the national Farmer-Labor Party that helped institute FDR’s Second New Deal.
Gov. Chris Sununu enabled this takeover during his watch, thinking the GOP needed the support of these extremists to hold onto power. But, they even turned on him, raiding his family home with assault weapons for instituting a mere temporary mask mandate to stem the pandemic. He has since been bullied into submitting to their demands.
These radical right extremists pose a threat to our democracy by sabotaging the priorities supported by a majority of New Hampshire citizens.
Even Berlin’s longest-serving state representative and current city councilor, Robert Theberge, the GOP’s top vote-getter, who holds a powerful position on the House Finance Committee, has been replaced on the legislative ballot after announcing that, despite intense pressure from GOP leadership, he would oppose further attempts to hurt Berlin by taking local tax dollars out of public school budgets to fund charter schools. The Free Staters aren’t tolerating that, so he’s not a candidate for re-election to his seat.
And just like that, seemingly overnight, N.H. GOP has been usurped by this Koch Industries-funded coalition of radical right evangelicals and Free Staters, programmed, as in “The Manchurian Candidate,” to assassinate democracy when they finally succeed in gaining a critical mass of legislative seats. This election could be the last chance to stop them.
Vote for Democrats. We do not permit Free Staters to invade our ranks!
Theodore Bosen is an attorney and member of the Berlin Democratic Committee.
