This year, National Health Center Week 2021 will be celebrated from Aug. 8-Aug. 14. Communities across the country are recognizing the work that Community Health Centers have done to keep our communities healthy and safe while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19.
The success of the Community Health Center movement and in the fight against COVID-19 demonstrates that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people in the United States, and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. While our approach is community-based and local, we serve as the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.
At Coos Family Health we offer primary care, behavioral health and dental services. We care for everyone in the community, regardless of their income or insurance status. We also provide care at the area’s two nursing homes, and operate the Response program that offers support for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
Community Health Centers are not just providers of services, we look beyond the four walls of our clinic to address factors that can cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, nutrition, and unemployment.
We also serve in a critical role in our local health care system, and collaborate with hospitals, nursing homes, schools, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for all people.
Over the past year, we have offered COVID-19 testing, vaccines and care for those who have become ill from the virus, while still ensuring that our patients have access to routine medical services.
The mission of Community Health Centers remains as crucial today as it was in the 1960s when the first health centers were established. Despite our success, many people still lack access to basic health care services. We remain committed to the goal of ensuring that everyone in our region has access to high quality medical, dental and behavioral health care.
We appreciate the strong support that we have received from our Congressional delegation over the years. Still, Congress must continue to work to create a stable and long-term funding solution for Community Health Centers that will allow us to keep our doors open and to continue to serve our community.
Please show your support during National Health Center Week by supporting a health center in your community. We will be there when you need us.
Ken Gordon is the chief executive officer of Coos County Family Health Services.
