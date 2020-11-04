When the pandemic began to take hold in March, seldom used terms became common place. First Responders were, and still are, the most important defense any community has against a crisis. It could be tragic situations, civil confrontations or a disease epidemic. In any of these situations we turn to those keeping order (police), protecting property (fire) and caring for those in need (medical) all known as First Responders.
Soon to follow, the term, essential workers, identified those in the service sector including health-care workers; transportation, warehouse, and government or community-based services. However, one of the largest sectors, food and agriculture, became the most talked about essential workers by industry. And of these, the most often recognized labor group has been food store employees. It is with heartfelt gratitude that so many consumers see them as heroes for the long hours and dedication they endure to stock shelves and assist in completing customers grocery orders.
The U.S. food industry supply chain that includes, farming, processing, manufacturing, transportation, wholesaling, and retailing is one of the most efficient systems in the world. Working together, the employees of these industries provide our population with plentiful, safe, healthy, reasonably priced groceries.
Unfortunately, many individuals in this service sector, never achieve the appreciation or respect for what they do every day. They are required to wear masks all day and are told to enforce mask mandates, but these frontline workers were not hired or trained for the confrontations that can occur with a customer who has an opposing view. They are required to regularly maintain a clean work area, while customers prefer to throw used rubber gloves and masks in the parking lot. Some essential employees are bullied by customers, only because the store has limited quantity purchases, so everyone has equal access to available products.
Every time I hear someone say, “We are all in this together,” I want to ask why can’t we all just get along? Science says wearing of a cloth mask does not fully protect the wearer from an airborne virus, but it can be effective in not infecting someone else. So, what is the harmful or inconvenience of always wearing a mask to protect a child, the elderly, those with health issues or even a total stranger?
“Should” is a difficult word to understand. When you should regularly wash your hands, should maintain 6 feet of separation, or should wear a cloth mask, it does not mean that you have the right to ignore the should and potentially infect someone.
A good example of this is the backroom of a food store. Food stores receive fresh deliveries every day from numerous vendors. These delivery drivers or sales representatives are required by their companies to wear face coverings. What would happen if the receiving clerks at the store decided to not wear a mask, because they are not on the sales floor interacting with customers? That one store employee could unknowingly infect dozens of delivery personnel, who in turn meet co-workers at the warehouse. If that happens, the entire warehouse needs to close and quarantine for 14 days. Ultimately two weeks without deliveries means replacement inventory would not arrive before the shelves were emptied.
In this scenario, everybody is essential to someone. The delivery driver, sales representatives, store personnel, and yes, the general public all have an obligation to be understanding of one another, which can never be enforced by law. Food stores are doing everything that can to keep customers and employees safe. Can we count on everybody to do the same?
John M. Dumais is a board member of NH Grocers Association, a trade association with a membership of more than 900, consisting of independent grocers and chain stores operating convenience stores, grocery stores, and supermarkets as well as their suppliers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.