“Son, I don’t know if you’re sexually active, but if you are, or will be, you need to know that having sex carries with it a huge responsibility — the possibility of creating a life and deciding its fate.”
That’s how I began telling my 21-year-old son a true story of abortion — my own. The time had come for me to tell him that I was sorry I killed his brother, in the hopes that it would keep him from making the same mistake I made and will regret until the day I die.
It happened in 1984. I was married; the baby was my husband’s, but my pregnancy was interfering with my career at that point, and, in my mind, abortion was an acceptable form of birth control.
It was so easy to get an abortion 14 years ago. I just made an appointment with Planned Parenthood, went in, signed a form and had my 2½ month old baby’s limbs torn apart and sucked out piece by piece by a vacuum system.
But I never saw that part of it. For me the procedure was so antiseptic, so removed from reality — the sheets draped over my legs and the doctor in a white coat. That night, though, I hemorrhaged and had to go back the next day to have the rest of the baby’s parts sucked out. But I still didn’t regret what I had done.
The enormity of what I did, having my baby brutally dismembered, really didn’t hit me till years later. I think it was the lucid dream I had of my son standing with a little boy right beside him. I got up shaking and knew that the little boy was the baby I had aborted. I was devastated. The grieving cycle began and has never ended. I tried to get pregnant again, hoping that would make up for what I did, but was never able to. No more chances.
How could I have done it? How could I have killed my baby, my son’s brother? I, the ethical vegetarian who respects all creatures, who carries spiders outside and places them in a safe place? I, a Christian, who believes in the sanctity of all life, and often refers to Jesus’ words: “Even as ye do unto the least of these my brethren, ye do so unto me.” How?
I think I was able to do it because I was a child of the ‘60s and bought the lie — the lie that abortion is a responsible choice and doesn’t hurt anyone. Wrong. For me it was an irresponsible choice of convenience, which hurt everyone involved. It was a vicious killing of my innocent baby. It has caused me anguish and torment that will never go away. It has deprived my son of a brother, my husband of another child, and our world of a potentially fine citizen. Interesting that at the time I felt, “What an understanding husband to leave the choice up to me, whether or not to abort.”
Later, I thought, ”It was your baby, too. Why didn’t you fight for his life?” I wonder if it really would have mattered, though. I was so pro-choice, but only for the choice to be left up to the woman. If my husband, then, couldn’t have changed my mind, is there anything that could have?
In retrospect, I think that if I would have been faced with the reality of what I was contemplating by seeing a sonogram, a picture of a 2½ month-old-fetus, a video of the vacuum process, or by talking to women who had previously gone through abortions, then I would not have been able to go through with having an abortion.
I believe that after truly knowing what is involved, the choices that will be made and should be made will be for keeping life, not for ending it.
I hope that sharing my personal story will help you make responsible choices regarding your sexual activity, choices that you will be able to peacefully live with for the rest of your life.
Foot note: After my abortion, I offered to take my pregnant deaf student, Lupe, to Planned Parenthood to get an abortion, but her Catholic mother from Mexico talked her out of it, thankfully. Years later, I saw Lupe at a Deaf Students Reunion and she happily showed me pictures of her living son.
Ildiko Oyler lives in Intervale.
