At a press conference last week, Gov. Chris Sununu said that “any long-term care facilities that need help and assistance … we’re going to be there for them.” Unfortunately, what our governor says does not match what he does. When we ask for help in the North Country, our voices are not heard.
When the COVID-19 outbreak hit the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier (also vice-chair of County Commission) called on Gov. Sununu for assistance with critical staffing. The state rejected the request and offered little help to mitigate the outbreak.
Instead of help, Sununu’s Department of Health and Human Services sent a survey team to the hospital to do an inspection. This forced the already short-staffed hospital to divert dedicated staff members from taking care of patients to helping the inspectors.
Gov. Sununu and his administration’s failure to answer the calls for help from Mayor/Commissioner Grenier and the Coos County Nursing Hospital is typical of its overall failure to prevent and contain a COVID-19 outbreak at other nursing homes across the state.
Gov. Sununu is certainly not responsible for this deadly virus, but he does have an obligation to marshal the full resources of the state to protect our most vulnerable.
Tragically, that has not happened. The New Hampshire Veterans Home, for example, has seen 28 veterans die. At least 46 residents and 45 staff have been infected. Despite these devastating outbreaks, Gov. Sununu still has no plan to provide the staffing needed at New Hampshire’s Veterans Home or the Coös County Nursing Hospital.
Gov. Sununu has failed to take adequate action to prevent or at least mitigate the crisis in our nursing homes. He vetoed House Bill 1246 — legislation supported by his own Department of Health and Human Services — that would have ensured the Sununu administration had a preparedness plan in the event of a second COVID-19 outbreak at long-term facilities. That outbreak has come, and now long-term care facilities are struggling to remain staffed, issues that a preparedness plan could have addressed.
Gov. Sununu could have also prevented or mitigated the COVID-19 crisis by implementing a mandatory mask mandate that could have reduced the spread of community transmission.
We were the last state in New England to take this basic precaution. Spikes in infection rates are not inevitable and could have been mitigated had Sununu not delayed a mask mandate until the problem was out of control. We need a leader whose actions match his words.
The infections we have seen at the Coos County Nursing Hospital and the New Hampshire Veterans Home are not exceptions. Long-term facilities across our state are currently facing similar situations. COVID-19 outbreaks have been made worse because of the failure to prevent or mitigate the crisis.
In the last month, we’ve seen the devastating impacts of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. We’ve seen higher daily infection rates and tragic losses of life.
This crisis is not over. Our courageous nursing home staff will continue to do everything they can to care for our most vulnerable citizens.
We know we can count on them. We know that North Country residents will step forward. We cannot afford more inaction from Gov. Sununu and his administration.
Charlie Cotton is from Lancaster. Kathleen Kelley is from Randolph.
