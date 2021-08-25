Studies have shown that community college students can face many barriers to success in attending college and completing academic coursework. These obstacles include housing insecurity, food insecurity, lack of transportation and the difficulty in finding appropriate childcare. With our mission centered around student success, we want to remove as many of these barriers as possible. That’s why I am so excited that this fall we will be tackling food insecurity for all of our enrolled students through our new Meals IncludED program at White Mountains Community College (WMCC).
We believe it’s critical for us to support our students in ways that will help them succeed and meet their educational goals. Research shows the importance of consuming quality food in increased academic focus, persistence and success.
We are stepping up to the challenge as one of only a small handful of colleges leading the way on new approaches to combat food insecurity. Through the Meals IncludED initiative, WMCC will provide students with free breakfast and lunch daily along with one dinner per week. At our main campus in Berlin, meals will be offered from the onsite Bistro that also serves as a learning lab for our renowned culinary programs. A similar meal schedule will be offered at the Littleton and North Conway academic centers. The program is expected to serve 7,700 free meals per week across WMCC’s three locations.
In addition to supporting academic achievement, this program will increase faculty and student engagement. Food brings people together. Through this program, we will create a community atmosphere and increase opportunities to provide many types of learning supports that will bolster student success. Workshops, academic advising, tutoring, student activities and other forms of engagement will be worked into mealtimes.
This effort was initially developed as a pilot program through overwhelmingly positive support in the local community. Thanks in particular to the NH Charitable Foundation (NHCF) for helping us partially fund Meals IncludED through the Community Action Crisis Fund, which helped us get the program started. Food insecurity is not a one semester problem, and the College quickly realized we have to find a way to sustain the program in the long term. We are actively working on creative solutions to make Meals IncludED ongoing and will be posting more information about how members of the community can help us sustain this important service.
I would be remiss if I didn’t to give the NHCF an additional shout-out for helping our new students with another barrier – affordability. The NHCF, along with the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges, have partnered with all seven New Hampshire community colleges on an initiative that helps tackle the financial barrier that students face when considering attending college. The Gift to the Class of 2021 is a free three-credit community college course for all 2021 New Hampshire graduating high school seniors.
Meals IncludED and the Gift to the Class of 2021 are just a few initiatives that speak to the heart of CCSNH’s motto – choose community – and are supporting the students in our communities.
I’m extremely proud to be able to help tackle both food insecurity and financial barriers for WMCC students. With the new school year fast approaching on August 30, I’m excited to welcome in a new class as well as all our returning students and look forward to addressing the remaining barriers in the future.
Dr. Charles Lloyd is the president of White Mountains Community College. Located in Berlin with academic centers in Littleton and North Conway, WMCC is one of seven colleges in the Community College System of New Hampshire and offers Associate Degree and Certificate programs, plus training options, preparing students for 21st century job opportunities, as well as transfer pathways to four-year colleges and universities.
