GORHAM — Yves Zornio is running unopposed to fill the vacancy on the select board that will be created when incumbent Adam White finishes the three-year term to which he was elected in 2019.
Zornio was asked by several people to consider running for the soon-to-be-open three-year seat, he said in a phone interview.
Town elections are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Zornio served on the board for 18 years before stepping down a little over a decade ago.
Zornio pointed out that he, current chairman Mike Waddell and Glen Eastman had served on the board together for over 10 years.
Now, Zornio, a 1973 UNH graduate who is a professional electrical engineer, is semiretired and no longer must travel regularly as part of his work life.
He moved to town in 1974 to work at the paper mill, but like many others in the Androscoggin Valley, he ultimately lost his job during one of the mill’s bankruptcies.
“I have no particular political ‘agenda’; but I do still have vested interests in the town: my younger daughter, Christina Zornio, lives here, and my 12-year-old grandson attends public school,” he said.
For over 25 years, Zornio has served the town by representing it on the board of the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District.
Ann Marie Demers is running unopposed for a one-year term as town clerk, now a part-time position. Late in 2021, the select board appointed her to the post to fill an unexpected vacancy. When she accepted the job, she understood that she would have to run for election.
No one filed to run for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds.
Two incumbents — Peter Gagnon and Brian Ruel — filed to run for re-election to three-year terms on the planning board.
Victoria Hill, who retired three years ago as a special-education teacher in the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District and now works part-time in the assessing office at Town Hall, filed for a three-year term as a library trustee.
Incumbent Theodore “Ted” Miller filed to serve another three-year term on the water and sewer commission.
Former selectman and current planning board chairman Paul Robitaille filed for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist.
“Public service is a passion of mine,” he said.
Only one person — Marie Duguay — filed to run for one of the three three-year-term openings on the budget committee, and no one at all filed for the one-year term.
