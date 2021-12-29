COOS COUNTY — With 2021 almost in the books, we look back at some of the major stories that shaped the year. From continued issues relating to COVID-19 to major development projects getting underway and everything in between, 2021 is a year we will remember for a long time.
January
Major stories started out early in 2021, with the announcement in January that Balsams Resort developer Les Otten bought out his remaining partner in the redevelopment of the resort, taking 100 percent ownership of the property.
In December, Otten presented a plan to the Coos County commissioners to have a national non-profit, Provident Resources Group, build the planned new hotel and conference center at the resort, utilizing tax-exempt bonds. As part of the proposal, a tax assessment financing district and the bonds would be repaid through assessments generated by the district.
In another economic development project years in the making, North Country Growers exercised its option with the city to purchase a 170-acre property off East Milan Road where the company plans to build two commercial greenhouses.
In the fall of 2021, NCG broke ground on the project to bring two 10-acre greenhouses into operation by 2022. Once complete, the $58 million project will grow tomatoes and lettuce in self-contained, sustainable growing greenhouses.
Also in January, the new owners of White Mountain Paper Co. outlined plans for a major overhaul of the former Gorham Paper and Tissue mill to turn the facility into a modern and efficient operation. The plans called for the tearing down of 800,000 square feet of the current complex. The 90-year-old boilers were also to be replaced with fuel-efficient ones that would also have a positive environmental impact. Plans were also for the electrical system to be upgraded.
In January, the city discussed demolishing the former Woolworth building located at 121 Main St. The building was eventually saved however as the city voted in September to sell the building and adjacent lots on Pleasant Street to David Scalley for $1, with the idea being that Scalley would develop the property.
The month of January also saw the start of a hearing into whether abatements granted by the Berlin Board of Assessors to board members were “illegal and improper.” The hearing was the result of complaints from two residents that while their requests for abatements from a 2018 statistical property valuation update had been denied, all three members of the Berlin Board of Assessors and a family member had been granted abatements.
In March following the hearing, the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals ruled that the Berlin Board of Assessors acted improperly and board members were ordered to pay the city the reductions in property taxes they received in tax years 2018 and 2019. Following the ruling, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier asked members of the board to resign and all three members tendered their resignations.
February
Late 2020 had seen the introduction of vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic, and February saw the rollout of Phase 1B, which went smoothly according to North Country Healthcare CEO Thomas Mee. Phase 1B was to provide vaccines for residents over 65 years of age or those medically vulnerable with two pre-existing conditions.
Berlin also continued to work on a variety of economic development efforts that would be part of continued plans throughout 2021. The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority hired a consultant to look at creating a tax increment financing district centered on the Route 110 corridor near Jericho Mountain State Park. BIDPA also discussed incentives to make it financially viable to attract a hotel to the city.
March
March saw big news on the sports front as the Berlin-Gorham boys hockey team again reached the mountaintop, defeating Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield 5-1 to claim the NHIAA 2021, Division 3 boys hockey championship.
The month also saw the presentation of Brookfield Renewable Energy’s battery storage project, to be located at 972 Main St. on property owned by Great Lakes Hydro of America LLC. The proposal is for a 14-megawatt battery storage facility. After several months of discussion on the proposal, the Berlin Planning Board approved the site plan and special use permit for the proposed facility in November, with several conditions placed on the project to ensure compliance and safety.
April
In April, the Sun reported site work would be underway in June on the Big Nansen Ski Jump as the Nansen Ski Club and the Friends of Big Nansen were moving ahead with Phase I of the renovations to the jump. Phase I includes the improvements to the landing hill and Phase II includes the jump structure. Work began at the end of June clearing the big hill and work continued into July reprofiling the hill based upon an approved design.
In April it was also reported that the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society received a $20,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation to help with the restoration of the Maynesboro Stud Barn. The barn was built over 110 years ago by William R. Brown, one of the owners of the Brown Paper Co., to house his Arabian horses. The society had also received a $50,000 grant in the fall of 2020 from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program to help with restoration of the structure.
Work on the barn began in the summer and was completed later in fall, ending a two decade effort to save an restore two historic former Brown Co. barns. The second of the two barns is known as the Thompson barn.
The historical society also completed the purchase of the former Fleury-Patry Funeral home building, located at the corner of High and School Streets. According to Society President Renney Morneau, the building would be used to provide needed exhibition, lecture and storage space for the growing society.
May
In May, the Mt. Washington Cog Railway completed two major projects including the re-railing of the entire route from the Marshfield Base Station to the Sherman Adams Building on the summit and the construction of a brand-new fabrication and maintenance facility.
It was also announced in May that the Nansen Ski Club had been awarded a $40,000 grant to create two small ski jumping hills next to the larger ski jump. Members of the Friends of the Nansen Ski Jump Committee see the smaller hills as key in introducing a new generation to the sport of ski jumping.
Toward the end of May, the Berlin City Council authorized City Manager James Wheeler to proceed with discussions with the state Department of Transportation on a formal agreement to extend the city’s urban compact line with respect to Route 110. Ultimately a plan was submitted to the city council, and a public hearing was held on Sept. 29 to allow residents to chime in on the proposal. In November, the city council voted to approve extending the urban compact on Route 110 from its current location to a location two miles to the west. The final extension was in part pushed forward as a way to continue economic development efforts along that stretch of Route 110.
June
The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority received welcome news in June in the form of confirmation that Berlin can support a new hotel. At that time, Rob McCarthy with the Melan Hotel Group told the board building a hotel definitely can be done. The board had been hoping to begin construction in the spring of 2022, but plans stalled due to lack of investors in the project.
July
Former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail in July on his domestic violence case following a trial held in May. Upon conviction, Woodburn immediately announced he would be appealing his conviction and sentence. In August, the New Hampshire Supreme Court formally accepted Woodburn’s appeal.
August
A 43-year old cold case involving Alberta Leeman of Gorham was apparently solved in August when skeletal remains were recovered from a submerged car in the Connecticut River Aug. 6. Leeman had been reported missing Aug. 6, 1978. The vehicle, a Pontiac LeMans that matched the description of Leeman’s sedan, was discovered by members of the state Fish and Game Department Dive Team.
The Berlin City Council received a bit of a shock at the end of August as City Manager Jim Wheeler announced his resignation effective Dec. 3. Following the announcement the council moved quickly to begin the process of finding another city manager, as of the end of 2021, Community Development Director Pam Laflamme was installed as interim city manager and the search continues for a full-time replacement for Wheeler.
September
September saw a series of protests from employees at Androscoggin Valley Hospital to the recent requirement by North Country Healthcare that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 22 or risk losing their jobs. Protests continued each day during the week at the corner of 12th Street and Hutchins Street, and also included a march through downtown Berlin Oct. 2.
Also in September, Coos County Family Health Services was the victim of a ransomware attack which shut down the healthcare provider for several days as staff dealt with the issue.
In the midst of these issues in the healthcare field in Coos County, a sudden surge of COVID-19 in the community also began to give medical professionals and local leaders pause. As numbers continued to rise into October, both Berlin and Gorham reinstituted mask mandates for residents in hopes of stemming the tide of the outbreak.
October
As a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Walmart in Gorham shut down for a day and a half to allow staff to clean their location after a number of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
The coronavirus also claimed the lives of many in the Berlin area including two men who played a very important role in the community. Within a few days of one another, Guy Lopez and Robert Haynes passed away due to COVID-19. Lopez was a long-time volunteer in Berlin and Haynes was a local pastor and was also in the running to be the next mayor of Berlin.
November
November saw the completion of ongoing discussions regarding an extension of the urban compact on Route 110, with the city approving expanding the compact two miles to the west to foster growth of the corridor for economic development purposes.
Mayor Paul Grenier also won the election for mayor, returning Grenier to a post he has held for over a decade. Several other current members of the city council were also reinstated to their posts via the November city elections with current state Delegate Robert Theberge and police chief Pete Morency also earning spots on the city council.
The long delayed trial involving the “Fallen 7” was again continued just weeks before the trial was to begin. The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy involves charges of seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the June 2019 collision that claimed the lives of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph.
The end of November saw the city approve the sale of the former Brown School building on Main Street for $1. Following the city council’s approval of the measure several residents began to come before the council starting in December to voice their concerns over the sale and urge the city to rebid the property. As of the end of the year, the city is still moving forward with its plan to sell the building to New England Family Housing/TKB properties for $1.
December
The year ended with Coos County approving the plan to restore the Balsams that will allow Provident Resources Group to partner on the project by developing, financing and owning the 650-seat Lake Gloriette House and Convention Center by the use of tax-exempt bonds to be issued through the county.
