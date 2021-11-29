BERLIN — Earlier this month the Maynesboro Stud Barn rehabilitation/restoration project was completed, ending an 18-year project by the Berlin and Coos Historical Society.
Over the past 18 years, a variety of work has been completed on the project, according to information received from the historical society.
The work includes: replacing about 75 percent of the roof decking and covering it with a standing seam steel roof; the installation of interior hurricane braces; replacement of all 36 windows; replacement of 1,000 square feet of floor planking on the main level; electrical updates; replacement of 900 square feet of elevated wood flooring in the cellar; installation of interior drainage system with dry well and sump pump; replacement of 20 missing wind braces; replacement of entry doors; replacement of the cupola; scraping and repainting of the entire barn and windows and the installation of an exterior drainage system.
According to the historical society, about $160,000 of the $221,000 project was financed by grants and targeted donations. The remaining funds came from historical society resources earned over the years, with barn sales providing a major source of revenue.
The most recent portion of the project involved replacing shingles and repainting the exterior of the 126-foot long barn and replacing wind bracing and flooring in the interior.
Historical Society President Renney Morneau and Director Walter Nadeau said prior to the most recent portion of the project, that 2,300 feet of cedar shingles were being replaced, most on the south side of the barn.
The shingles are believed to be original to the barn which was built between 1899 and 1912. The ones in bad shape and being replaced are in the center and the bottom of the barn. The new shingles came from the nearby White Mountain Lumber.
Thirty-six glass pane windows were removed, reglazed, and put back in place. The entire barn was given three layers of new white paint. The exterior work was done by ROMIK Developers of Berlin.
The Maynesboro barn was built by W.R. Brown, one of the owners of the Brown Paper Company, to house his Arabian horses.
Brown was a leading importer and breeder of Arabian horses during the 1920s and it is estimated that 16 percent of the Arabian horses in the United States today descended from his horses.
Brown was forced to sell off his Arabian horses in 1933 in an attempt to save the mill from bankruptcy. He sold the barn to Brown Company in 1947 and it was moved 1,700 feet to its present location next to the Thompson barn.
The Brown Company used the barn to house its draft horses and some 450 tons of hay for the horses. By the 1960s, draft horses had been replaced and the building was used only sporadically.
The barn fell into city ownership and in 2002, the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority deeded the building to the historical society for $1. Since then the society has worked diligently to restore both barns.
In 2003, the historical society took possession of the barn from BIDPA and BIDPA provided $10,000 in seed money to begin the process of saving the Maynesboro barn and the older Thompson barn, both of which are located off East Milan Road.
The committee was also able to obtain a grant for $50,000 from the New Hampshire Land & Community Investment Program to help in the renovation of the project.
The most recently completed project was $102,000 and was supported with grants of $50,000 from LCHIP, $20,000 from the Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and $8,700 from the 1776 Project of the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
