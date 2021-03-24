BERLIN — Emergency response personnel rescued a woman trapped in her vehicle after the car traveled down a steep 30-foot embankment and ended up in the Dead River Wednesday morning.
Berlin Police and Fire Departments said they received a call at approximately 10 a.m. reporting that there was a car in the river off 4 Hillside Ave.
Upon arrival, Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins said they discovered a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville had gone over the embankment downstream from the Hillside Street Avenue Bridge.
The front of the car was completely submerged under the rapidly moving water and both front airbags had deployed. Berlin Police said Candace Vallis, 46, of Berlin was still in the vehicle.
Berlin Fire personnel made contact with Vallis and described her as disoriented at first, but slowly coming to.
She had no recollection of the accident.
Due to the position of the car and the rapidly moving water fueled by spring run-off, the firefighters quickly secured the car in place.
Vallis was evaluated by Berlin Fire and Berlin Emergency Medical Service personnel before they undertook a rapid extrication.
The rear window of the car was removed and Vallis was taken out through the rear downstream door on a backboard. Once out of the river, Villis was loaded into a Stokes basket, secured, and safely hauled up the bank and into a waiting ambulance.
She was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Berlin Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Anyone having information about the accident is asked to contact Berlin Police Officer Noah Dumas at (603) 752-3131.
