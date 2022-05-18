BETHLEHEM — A 25-year Bethlehem woman was killed in a rollover crash on I-93 Tuesday night.

State police said they received a E-911 call reporting the accident on the southbound lane of I-93 in Bethlehem at about 10 p.m.

Heather White, 25, was driving alone when her 2016 BMW 535 crashed into the median between Exits 41-42. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said speeding and the fact White was not wearing a seat belt are factors in her death.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Littleton, Bethlehem and Franconia Police Departments and the Bethlehem Fire Department and Bethlehem Ambulance.

Anyone with information about this crash are encouraged to contact Sergeant Nathan Hamilton of N.H. State Police, Troop F at (603) 846-3333 or Nathan.B.Hamilton@dos.nh.gov.

