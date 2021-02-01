LANCASTER — The Jaffrey woman charged with falsifying evidence in the murder and beheading of Jeffrey Amerault of Keene last September will soon get a hearing on her request for bail.
At a telephonic dispositional hearing Monday morning for Britany Barron, 31, in Coos County Superior Court, Assistant State Attorney General Benjamin Agati said the state was not able to make a plea offer to the defense because it is still receiving discovery and test results.
Citing COVID-19 and the volume of paperwork in the case, Agati requested moving the hearing to March. Asked by Judge Peter Bornstein what they were looking at for a trial date, the state said it would not be ready until December at the earliest.
Public Defender Richard Guerriero said his response to the state’s request to push back the trial and dispositional hearing depended on Barron’s bail hearing. He said his client has already been in pretrial detention in the Grafton County Jail for five months which Guerriero said is “as long as she would likely receive if convicted” for the three counts of falsifying evidence.
He said if she remains in jail, the defense would not agree to a December trial date. At that point, his client would have been in jail for well over a year.
Agati said the state was not prepared to hold a bail hearing Monday but would be ready in a couple of weeks.
Bornstein said a bail hearing would be scheduled as soon after Feb. 8 as practical. The dispositional hearing was then pushed back a month.
Barron’s husband, Armando Barron, 26, of Jaffrey is charged with capital murder. The charges allege he killed Amerault while kidnapping him because his wife was having an affair with Amerault.
The defense said Armando Barron beat and strangled his wife, put a gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her when he discovered the affair. Using his wife’s cellphone and pretending to be her, he allegedly texted Amerault to come to a meeting.
After reportedly beating Amerault, Armando Barron, according to his wife, tried to force her to kill Amerault, but she refused, and authorities say Armando Barron shot Amerault in the head.
Britany Barron says her husband made her drive them to a campsite beyond Errol in northern Coos County to help cover up the crime and that he forced her to cut off Amerault’s head and hide the body.
Two hunters came upon her at the campsite and reported the illegal camping to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Two conservation officers went to check out the camp and discovered Amerault’s body.
In his motion for bail, Guerriero said his client was a victim who was badly beaten by her husband with two black eyes, a broken nose, jaw pain, chipped tooth, and bruises on her mouth, chest, arms nd neck.
“Having been beaten badly, threatened with her own murder and knowing that Armando remained a threat to her, Britany did as Armando told her to do,” Guerriero stated in his motion.
He said Britany has cooperated with police, giving them extensive interviews and leading them to important pieces of critical evidence. The defense attorney said his client has no criminal record and has an exemplary record at the Grafton County Jail, where she is being held.
Guerriero pointed out that Britany Barron is not charged with murder or any act of violence.
“The overwhelming evidence is that she is a victim,” he said, adding that the Cheshire County Attorney’s office has assigned her a victim witness advocate.
Guerriero said Britany is proposing to be released on personal recognizance bail with electronic monitoring supervised by Grafton County and would agree to reside in Grafton County. He said being out on bail would allow her to be a mother to her children.
